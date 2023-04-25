Nepal By-election Update

Constituency: Bara-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|10,199
|Shivachandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|6,808
|Purushottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|4,011
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|1,174
Constituency: Chitwan-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|41,504
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|7,695
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|7,399
Constituency: Tanahun-1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
34,480
(Won)
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|20,092
|Sarbendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|8,555
Published Date: 2023-04-25 07:26:00