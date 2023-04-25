Nepal By-election Update

Constituency: Bara-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Upendra Yadav
|Janata Samajwadi Party
|4,717
|Shivachandra Kushwaha
|Janamat Party
|3,843
|Purushottam Paudel
|CPN-UML
|1,937
|Ramesh Kharel
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|752
Constituency: Chitwan-2
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Rabi Lamichhane
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|15,874
|Jeet Narayan Shrestha
|Nepali Congress
|4,145
|Ram Prasad Neupane
|CPN-UML
|3,999
Constituency: Tanahun-1
|Candidate
|Political Party
|Votes
|Swarnim Wagle
|Rastriya Swatantra Party
|30,204
|Govinda Bhattarai
|Nepali Congress
|17,440
|Sarbendra Khanal
|CPN-UML
|7,988
Published Date: 2023-04-25 01:30:00