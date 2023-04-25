Swarnim Wagle guaranteed to win in Tanahun-1

Swarnim Wagle of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) is guaranteed to win the by-election in Tanahun-1.

With only 1,393 votes of one ward left to be counted, Wagle is ahead of his nearest rival, Govinda Bhattarai of Nepali Congress, by 13,395 votes.

Wagle has secured 32,675 (52.39 percent) of the 62,364 votes counted so far, while Bhattarai has received 19,280 (30.91 percent) votes.

Sarbendra Khanal of CPN-UML is third with 8,328 (13.35 percent) votes.

A total of 63,757 votes were cast in the 42 wards of the constituency in the by-election held on Sunday.

Vote count results of ward 10 of Vyas Municipality have yet to arrive.

(This story has been updated with the latest vote count results.)