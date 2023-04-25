Swarnim Wagle leads NC's Bhattarai by over 10,000 votes in Tanahun-1

Swarnim Wagle of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has widened his lead to more than 10,000 votes in the vote count in Tanahun-1.

As per the latest vote count results, Wagle has secured 23,966 of the 46,067 votes counted so far. His nearest rival, Govinda Bhattarai of Nepali Congress, has received 13,812 votes.

Sarbendra Khanal of CPN-UML is trailing far behind in third with 6,795 votes.

With a total of 63,757 votes cast in the by-election held in the constituency on Sunday, less than one-third of the votes remain to be counted.