Swarmin Wagle maintains big lead over NC's Bhattarai in Tanahun-1

Swarnim Wagle of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leads the vote count in Tanahun-1 by nearly 8,000 votes even though Govinda Bhattarai of Nepali Congress has crossed 10,000 votes.

Wagle, who quit Nepali Congress (NC) and joined RSP citing continuous humiliation and bullying by NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife Arzu, has secured 19,653 votes. NC’s Bhattarai has 11,669 votes, while CPN-UML’s Sarbendra Khanal is a distant third with 6,236 votes.

A total of 38,794 votes of 27 wards in the constituency have been counted so far.