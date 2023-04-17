Maoist Center, Unified Socialist, JSP will form a front within 15 days: Chaudhary

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chief Whip Met Mani Chaudhary has said that CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) will soon form a front.

Talking to journalists after the House of Representatives meeting on Sunday, Chaudhary said that Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and JSP will form a front within 15 days.

He said that party unification is also possible if the front moves ahead in a positive direction.

Chaudhary said that they are working on party building and party unification.