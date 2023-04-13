The decision of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) to replace Dhaka Kumar Shrestha, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation electoral system, with Bindabasini Kansakar has created grievances in the party.

Central member Megh Ale has expressed disappointment pointing that his name is below that of Shrestha in the indigenous male cluster of the closed list for PR lawmakers sent by the party to the Election Commission before the general election.

The party formed by Rabi Lamichhane just before the election had held voting among its central members to determine ranking of the leaders in the PR list.

“I will struggle within the party. But the party appears to be doing good in the mindset of the people. We will move forward in agreement in the election environment,” Ale told Setopati.

When asked if he will lodge a complaint with the Election Commission he stated, “I will try to understand what the issue is. But there is no talk about complaining.”

The party’s central committee meeting held on Wednesday decided to punish Shrestha after audio recording of him purportedly demanding Rs 20 million from promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai was made public and send acid attack victim Bindabasini Kansakar as HoR member through the PR electoral system to replace Shrestha.

Kapurbot Media on Sunday had published audio recording of what it claims is the deal between Shrestha and Prasai.

Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that the amount was needed to give to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane’s men for Shrestha to become health minister.

The conversation took place at the start of January, as Prasai informs in the audio, when RSP was negotiating in the then ruling coalition also including CPN-UML to get the Health Ministry. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that Lamichhane would make him heath minister only if he hands over Rs 20-25 million to Lamichhane's men.