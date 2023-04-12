Release of audio recording a conspiracy against party: RSP lawmaker Shrestha

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha has said that the release of an audio recording of a phone conversation alleged to be between him and businessman Durga Prasai just ahead of the April 23 by-elections is a conspiracy against the party.

Shrestha organized a press conference on Wednesday evening while the RSP central committee meeting was underway to take a decision on him over the audio recording controversy.

He said that he has already gone to court regarding the matter and will soon get a clean chit from the court.

Shrestha has also claimed that the audio recording has been edited and that the voice in the recording is not his.

However, Shrestha did not respond to journalists’ questions.