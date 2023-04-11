Deepak Raj Joshi puts five conditions to Deuba for supporting NC in Tanahu-1

Son of former joint general secretary of Nepali Congress (NC) Govinda Raj Joshi has put five conditions to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba for supporting the party's candidate in Tanahu-1.

The grand old party had recently withdrawn disciplinary action taken against Joshi before the upcoming by-election scheduled to be held on April 23.

Deuba summoned Joshi's son Deepak Raj Joshi to his residence at Dhumbarahi to solicit support for NC's candidate in Tanahu-1 Govinda Bhattarai. NC has also been trying to bring back the Joshi into the party in recent times.

Deepak Raj Joshi has put five conditions to Deuba for that. The first being respectable role for his father in the party.

NC had punished Govinda Raj Joshi in a way that he did not remain even general member for five years for engineering defeat of Ram Chandra Paudel from Tanahu-1 in 2017.

Paudel was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) in the election held in November 2022 and has since been elected the country’s president. Joshi had contested even the recent election from Tanahu-1 and had secured 6,878 votes.

NC has fielded Bhattarai in the by-election to be held in the vacant constituency.

The second demand is 33 percent sharing of party posts in the district to the Joshi faction. The other demands being management of Kul Bahadur Gurung and others who have left the party in the past few decades.

The other demand is investigation of attack on Deepak during the local election last year and relief for him. He had contested for mayor of Vyas Municipality as an independent candidate with support of CPN-UML.