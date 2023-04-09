RSP seeks explanation from lawmaker Shrestha within 24 hours

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has sought explanation from lawmaker Dhaka Kumar Shrestha after an audio recording of purportedly demanding Rs 20 million from promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai was made public.

The party issuing a statement Sunday afternoon has said that the issue has seriously drawn attention of the party. “Shrestha has been instructed to furnish explanation on this issue within 24 hours by the central discipline and conduct committee,” the statement signed by RSP General Secretary Mukul Dhakal states.

The party has also instructed the central discipline and conduct committee to investigate facts about the telephone conversation and submit the report to the central committee within three days. “Shrestha has also been instructed to not do/cause to do any work in capacity of lawmaker and general party member until this investigation process is completed.”

It has already suspended lawmaker Shrestha over the issue.

Kapurbot Media earlier on Sunday published audio recording of what it claims is the deal between

Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that the amount is needed to give to RSP President Rabi Lamichhane’s men for Shrestha to become health minister.

The conversation took place at the start of January, as Prasai informs in the audio, when RSP was negotiating in the then ruling coalition also including CPN-UML to get the Health Ministry. Shrestha can be heard telling Prasai that Lamichhane would make him heath minister only if he hands over Rs 20-25 million to Lamichhane's men.

Shrestha was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation electoral system.