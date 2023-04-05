NC finalizes two more ministers

Nepali Congress (NC) has finalized the names of two more ministers.

A meeting of the top leaders of the grand old party held at the residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday has finalized the names of two out of the four ministers the party will send to join the Cabinet of Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Central members Mohan Bahadur Basnet and Narayan Prasad (NP) Saud have been finalized as ministers, according to a leader who participated in the meeting.

Saud was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Kanchanpur-2 and will represent the Far West province in the Cabinet. Basnet, meanwhile, was elected from Sindhupalchowk-2 and will represent Bagmati.

NC had prepared a standard to send at least one minister from each of the seven provinces. It has yet to send ministers to oversee law, foreign, sports and health ministries.

Purna Bahadur Khadka had led the NC contingent as deputy PM and defense minister when PM Dahal expanded the Cabinet on March 31. Prakash Sharan Mahat (Finance), Ramesh Rijal (Industry) and Sita Gurung (Urban Development) were the other ministers from NC.