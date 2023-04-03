NC should apologize for taking disciplinary action: Govinda Raj Joshi

Former Nepali Congress (NC) joint general secretary Govinda Raj Joshi has said mere withdrawal of disciplinary action taken against him would not suffice and the grand old party should apologize to him for the disciplinary action.

The NC working committee meeting held at the party office in Sanepa on Sunday decided to withdraw disciplinary action against Joshi of Tanahu ahead of the by-election in Tanahu-1.

Talking to Setopati after NC took the decision Joshi has stated that he has yet to be informed about the decision and the party had not consulted him before the decision. “If they have withdrawn the action, they should apologize saying that they will not again take decision against any party leader and cadre in a humiliating manner in the coming days,” Joshi has added.

Joshi was non-committal when asked if he would return to the party if the party were to apologize to him and just said, “I would forgive if they apologize. I would consider.”

The group of Joshi after a meeting on Sunday, meanwhile, has also decided to not field any candidate in Tanahu-1 or support any other candidate.

NC had punished Joshi in a way that he did not remain even general member for five years for engineering defeat of Ram Chandra Paudel from Tanahu-1 in 2017.

Paudel was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) in the election held in November 2022 and has since been elected the country’s president. Joshi had contested even the recent election from Tanahu-1 and had secured 6,878 votes.