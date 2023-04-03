RPP finalizes candidates for by-election

RPP has decided to contest the by-election to be held on April 23 on its own.

RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha told Setopati that the party would not forge electoral alliance in any constituency and field its own candidate in all three constituencies.

It has finalized Shobha Gurung as the candidate for Tanahu-1, Jeev Lal Puri for Chitwan-2 and Sone Lal Sah for Bara-2, according to Shrestha.

The constituency of Bara-2 became vacant after Janata Samajwadi Party’s Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was elected vice-president.

The constituency of Chitwan-2 became vacant after the Supreme Court (SC) ruled Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

Lamichhane has already reacquired citizenship from the Kathmandu District Administration Office while the Office of the Attorney General decided to not lodge a case against him in the passport controversy.

The constituency of Tanahu-1, meanwhile, is vacant after Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress was elected president.