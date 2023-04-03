NC withdraws disciplinary action against Govinda Raj Joshi and others

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to withdraw disciplinary action taken against former joint general secretary Govinda Raj Joshi and other leaders and cadres.

The NC working committee meeting held at the party office in Sanepa on Sunday has decided to withdraw disciplinary action against Joshi of Tanahu, Bikash Koirala of Chitwan and other leaders and cadres of the two districts and Bara, according to NC Joint General Secretary Badri Pandey.

The grand old party has withdrawn disciplinary action targeting the upcoming by-election to be held in Tanahu-1, Chitwan-2 and Bara-2.

Pandey has added that active membership of the leaders and cadres, punished for filing candidacy against the party’s official candidates and supporting other candidates in the elections held in 2022 and before that, has been restored.

NC had punished Joshi in a way that he did not remain even general member for five years for engineering defeat of Ram Chandra Paudel from Tanahu-1 in 2017.

Paudel was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) in the election held in November 2022 and has since been elected the country’s president. Joshi had contested even the recent election from Tanahu-1 and had secured 6,878 votes.

Similarly disciplinary action taken against Bikash Koirala, who had filed candidacy in Chitwan-4 against the then NC president Sushil Koirala in the Second Constituent Assembly (CA) Election in 2013, has also been withdrawn.

Bikash Koirala has good influence in Chitwan Congress even nine years after his expulsion.