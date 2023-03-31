Interim order against KMC notice to remove structures by the rivers

The Patan High Court has issued an interim order instructing the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) to not implement its notice asking to remove structures by the banks of rivers within seven days.

A bench of Judge Dheer Bahadur Chand on Friday has issued the interim order, according to Registrar Thagindra Kattel.

The KMC on Saturday had issued a notice instructing those staying in public land by the rivers within a week.

Six people including Januka Pokharel had moved the Patan High Court against the notice by KMC.

Squatters staying there had also protested against Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah accusing him of trying to render them homeless.