Unified Socialist to send Beduram Bhusal and Prakash Jwala as ministers

CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to send the party's vice-chairman Beduram Bhusal and deputy general secretary Prakash Jwala to the government as ministers.

A meeting of the party’s top leaders held on Wednesday decided to send Bhusal and Jwala as ministers, according to a Unified Socialist leader.

Unified Socialist is guaranteed to get the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure but another ministry has yet to be finalized, the leader said.

According to the source, Jwala will become minister for physical infrastructure and transport.

Jwala has already served as finance minister of Karnali Province. He was appointed as the prime minister’s chief political advisor when Jhala Nath Khanal became prime minister in 2011.

Jwala, who has been elected thrice from Salyan, was president of the parliamentary finance committee in 2014.

Bhusal is the Unified Socialist parliamentary party leader in the National Assembly. He was elected for a second term as member of the National Assembly.

Bhusal was general secretary of Unified Socialist when the party was formed after breaking away from CPN-UML. He was named the party’s vice-chairman on March 19.