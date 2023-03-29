Govt to formulate laws to take action against loan sharks

The government has decided to formulate laws to take action against loan sharks.

The Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday decided to amend laws to take action against loan sharks, according to a minister.

The minister said that they are mulling including provisions related to loan sharks in the National Penal Code and that it has been decided to begin the process to amend the laws related to it.

Earlier on Tuesday, the government formed a talks team to hold discussion with loan shark victims who arrived in Kathmandu from Bardibas on Sunday seeking justice.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal formed the talks team with Joint Secretary at the Home Ministry Rudra Devi Sharma as coordinator, Under Secretary at the Home Ministry Dil Kumar Tamang, Under Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers Umakanta Adhikari, and Under Secretary at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Janga Bahadur Danga as members.

Police had stopped the loan shark victims at Tangal on Tuesday morning when they were marching toward the prime minister’s residence in Baluwatar.

According to the prime minister’s secretariat, PM Dahal is planning to meet the loan shark victims on Tuesday itself after their representatives requested for a meeting with him.

The loan shark victims arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday after an 11-day journey on foot from Bardibas and spent their first night at Mata Tirtha.

They were planning to stay at Khula Manch in Kathmandu on Monday, but they slept on the road outside the western gate of Khula Manch after the Kathmandu Metropolitan City denied them entry to Khula Manch.