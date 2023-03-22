RPP leaders meet ex-king Gyanendra in Jhapa

RPP leaders met former king Gyanendra Shah in Jhapa on Wednesday.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden, Vice-chairman Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana and leader Prakash Chandra Lohani met Shah, who has been staying in Jhapa recently, in Damak.

Shah discussed recent political developments, changing geopolitics and other contemporary issues during the meeting that lasted almost two hours, according to an RPP leader who participated in the meeting.

“He would not tell us to do this or that even earlier. He didn’t say anything like that even this time,” the leader stated. “We told him that we are the main force with the agenda of monarchy and Hindu state.”

Promoter of B&C Medical College Durga Prasai had started a political campaign purportedly to save nation, nationalism, religion, culture, and citizens in presence of Shah and his son Paras from Jhapa on February 13. This had led to speculation whether Prasai is the anointed flagbearer of monarchist politics in Nepal.

The RPP leader claimed that the party was not worried that others would win away the king when asked if the leaders talked about Prasai’s campaign during the meeting with Shah. He added that the meeting ended concluding that the party would raise the agenda of monarchy and Hindu state with added commitment.