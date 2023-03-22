Protocol to be amended to prevent hardship for people during presidential motorcade

The government is preparing to amend the protocol for VIP security in a way that roads are not evacuated for presidential motorcade.

President Ram Chandra Paudel, who visited ‘Kumarighar’ and the Ghode Jatra celebrations with just a vehicle each in front and behind of his, will travel in similar fashion once the protocol is amended.

The Home Ministry is preparing to amend the protocol under Joint Secretary Jitendra Basnet, and the amendments would be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

The amended protocol clearly mentions that the roads would not be evacuated during state, formal or private motorcades.

The team led by Basnet met President Paudel for consultation on Sunday. “We have reported to the president about the amendment works we are doing. He has also instructed us to do it in a way that it is easy for the people and remove the unnecessary provisions reminiscent of royal grandeur,” Under Secretary with the Home Ministry Dil Kumar Tamang told Setopati. “The protocol has been drafted in a way that there will no longer be hours-long traffic jams during state, formal or private motorcades as in the past.”

He has revealed that the amendment works have reached the final stage and will be submitted to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers after consulting with the new home minister once the Cabinet is expanded. He has added that VIP motorcades will be managed accordingly once the Cabinet endorses the amended protocol.