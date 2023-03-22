Attack attempt on Maoist leader Indra Ango in Taplejung

An attack attempt has been made on Indra Angbo, the parliamentary party leader of CPN (Maoist Center) for Koshi Province, on Tuesday.

Ethnic groups protesting against the naming of Koshi Province attacked Anbgo’s vehicle in Taplejung district. The vehicle has sustained minor damage.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajan Limbu at District Police Office, Taplejung, Angbo’s vehicle was attacked when he was heading to Phungling Bazar to attend an event of the party.

Police said stones were hurled at Angbo’s vehicle some 7-8 km from Phungling Bazar.

Limbu said those involved in the attack have not been identified and that the incident is being investigated.

Various groups protesting against the naming of Koshi Province have started resorting to attacks on political leaders in recent days.

On Monday, a similar attempt was made to attack Koshi Chief Minister Hikmat Kumar Karki in Okhaldhunga district.