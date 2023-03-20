RSP to give vote of confidence to PM Dahal

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to give vote of confidence to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The meeting of office-bearers and lawmakers held on Sunday decided to vote for PM Dahal during the floor test scheduled for Monday, according to Chief Whip Santosh Pariyar.

Dahal had quit the coalition with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Unified Socialist) on December 25 and became PM with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

He had easily passed the floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all the parties in the House of Representatives (HoR) apart from Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha voted in support of the government.

RSP was in that coalition and had given vote of confidence but it has since left the government after the party was not given the Home Ministry.

PM Dahal is constitutionally required to seek floor test again after CPN-UML and RPP left the government following the decision of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) to revive the pre-election coalition.