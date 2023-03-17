Official Twitter handle of OPMCM back in operation, investigation on unauthorized entry continues

The official Twitter handle of the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers (OPMCM) has again started functioning.

The OPMCM issuing a statement Thursday afternoon has said that the account @PM_Nepal_ has again started functioning. The official handle had made unrelated retweets since Wednesday evening.

The statement, claiming that the handle had used two factor authentication security key, has said that there was unauthorized entry into the account. It has added that investigations on unauthorized entry continues and the facts will soon be made public.