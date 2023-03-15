RPP not to vote in vice-presidential election

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has decided not to vote in the election for vice-president.

RPP spokesperson Mohan Shrestha told Setopati that a meeting of the party’s central working committee held on Wednesday decided to not vote and to stay neutral in the vice-presidential election.

The party had also abstained from voting in the presidential election held last Thursday.

The election for vice-president will be held on Friday. Janata Samajwadi Party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav is the common candidate of the ruling coalition for the election, while Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of Janamat Party are in the fray.