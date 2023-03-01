Govt formation phase will begin only after PM takes floor test: Purna Bahadur Khadka

Nepali Congress Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka has said the government formation phase will begin only after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal takes the floor test in Parliament.

Talking to journalists in his home district Surkhet on Wednesday, Khadka said the elections for president and vice-president will be held on March 9 and March 17, respectively, and the government formation phase will begin only after PM Dahal takes the floor test in the intervening period.

“The government formation phase has not begun,” he said. “The elections for president and vice-president will conclude and the government formation phase will begin only after the prime minister takes the vote of confidence.”

Khadka said it is not the time to talk about joining the government or about who will become ministers. A new alliance was born on December 25 because of weaknesses and it was broken as it was not a natural alliance, he added.

Khadka said he is firm in his resolution to never become a minister which he had made seven years back in Arghakhanchi.