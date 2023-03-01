House meeting postponed as both NC and UML claim to be opposition party

The House of Representatives (HoR) meeting called for Wednesday has been postponed after both Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN-UML insisted to sit on the opposition bench.

NC, that has been staying on the opposition side despite voting for the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government during the floor test on January 10, insisted that it will sit on the opposition side despite forging a new ruling coalition recently. The grand old party has been stating that it will sit on the opposition bench until it joins the government.

UML also insisted on sitting on the opposition side pointing that it is now the opposition party after withdrawing support from the government and quitting it on Monday.

The HoR meeting called for Wednesday has been postponed due to the conflicting claims by the two largest parties, according to a parliament source.

The Federal Parliament Secretariat issued a notice stating that the meeting could not be held due to unspecified special reasons and informed that the next HoR meeting has been called for March 19.