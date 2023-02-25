UML Vice-Chairman Nembang files nomination for presidential election

CPN-UML Vice-Chairman Subash Chandra Nembang has filed nomination for the presidential election to be held on March 9.

Nembang filed his nomination at the Office of the Election Officer at New Banewshwar on Saturday afternoon. He was accompanied by UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, UML Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai and Julie Mahato.

Five lawmakers including Oli proposed Nembang's candidacy and five including Bhattarai supported his candidacy.

The secretariat meeting held at the party office in Chyasal earlier on Saturday decided to pick Nembang as its presidential candidate.

Nembang, who has been speaker four times in the past, was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Ilam-2 in the recent general election.