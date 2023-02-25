UML picks Vice-Chairman Nembang as presidential candidate

CPN-UML has picked Vice-Chairman Subash Chandra Nembang as its candidate for the presidential election to be held on March 9.

The secretariat meeting held at the party office in Chyasal Saturday morning has decided to pick Nembang as its presidential candidate.

Nembang, who has been speaker four times in the past, was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Ilam-2 in the recent general election.

NC earlier picked senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel as its candidate for the presidential election to be held on March 9.

The meeting of NC working committee held at the party office in Sanepa Saturday morning has decided to pick Paudel as its presidential candidate.

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba proposed to make Paudel the presidential candidate during the meeting.

He will be the common candidate of eight parties and looks set to become the third president of Nepal following Ram Baran Yadav and Bidya Devi Bhandari.

A meeting of eight parties held on Friday decided to support NC candidate in the presidential election to be held on March 9.

The meeting of leaders from NC, Maoist Center, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party decided to field the joint presidential candidate from the grand old party. The parties also decided to give the post of vice-president to JSP.

Prime Minister (PM) and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal also finalized the length of their respective terms as PM on Friday.

The three leaders finalized the length of their terms after holding a separate meeting in the middle of the coalition’s meeting at Baluwatar Friday night.

Dahal would serve first for two and a half years, Nepal for a year and Deuba for the remaining one and a half years and hold the next election.