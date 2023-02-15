Discourse necessary on socio-political transformation: Bishwa Prakash Sharma

Nepali Congress General Secretary and lawmaker Bishwa Prakash Sharma has pointed out the need to hold discussion on four issues for socio-political transformation.

Speaking during the House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, Sharma said discourse is necessary for transformation in politics, ending social malpractices, improving the cumbersome administrative procedures, and ending economic inequality.

“Serious national discourse is necessary on these four issues,” he said. “Drawing the government’s attention through the speaker, I politely request the parties, media and society.”

Sharma also recounted his recent visit to Prem Acharya’s house in Ilam. Acharya had attempted self-immolation at New Baneshwar in Kathmandu on January 24. He died while undergoing treatment the following day.

Pointing at the recent increase in suicide rate, Sharma said the reason behind it was the imbalance between people’s aspirations and their environment.

“It is the duty of a responsible state, political parties and a good society to change the environment by resolving the numerous reasons for discontent, impulse and disillusionment,” Sharma said.