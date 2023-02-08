PM Dahal meets Oli at Balkot

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has met CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Balkot Wednesday morning.

The two leaders discussed recent political developments during the meeting, according to PM Dahal's secretariat.

They also discussed completing the Cabinet and the upcoming presidential election. Three ministries are vacant after Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane quit the government over Dahal's refusal to give Home Ministry to the party.

Dahal has been recently saying that it would be better if president were elected through national consensus. He even called an all-party meeting at Baluwatar and proposed national consensus be forged for constitutional posts but CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli rejected the proposal outright.

UML leaders have been claiming that there was agreement about giving the posts of speaker and president to UML before forming the government. But it is not yet known whether the agreement was written or verbal.

Maoist Center has not yet specified what the national consensus that the party is seeking is. But UML suspects that Maoist Center wants to give the post of president to Nepali Congress (NC) in return for the confidence vote to the Dahal government violating the power sharing agreement in the coalition.

Most of the Maoist leaders also seem to be against giving the post of president to UML.

Both UML and NC have already announced that they will field candidates for the presidential election. Maoist Center can prove decisive in the presidential election.

The Election Commission will hold presidential presidential election on March 9 and vice-presidential election on March 17.