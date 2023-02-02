SC refuses to register petition demanding NC not be recognized as opposition party

The Supreme Court (SC) has refused to register a writ petition demanding Nepali Congress (NC) be stripped of the status of main opposition party for voting in support of Prime Minister (PM) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the floor test.

Advocate Bimal Pokharel had taken the petition to the SC also demanding that NC parliamentary party leader or leaders of other parties who voted for PM Dahal during the floor test be prohibited from attending the Constitutional Council meeting.

SC Registrar Narayan Panthi told Setopati that the petition was not accepted as the issue was internal matter of the parliament.

There was confusion about whether the grand old party should be considered a ruling party or an opposition party after it voted for PM Dahal even though NC stated that it will remain an opposition party despite voting for PM Dahal.

But the Federal Parliament Secretariat eventually recognized NC as the main opposition party.