Lamichhane threatens to quit govt if he's not reinstated as home minister

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane has met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar and threatened to leave the government if he is not reinstated as home minister.

Lamichhane, who lost the post of lawmaker and consequently that of home minister after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Friday, had also reached Baluwatar Sunday evening after he acquired Nepali citizenship and was reinstated as party chief earlier and expressed his desire to return as home minister.

He has threatened to quit the government if he is not made home minister during his meeting with Dahal Tuesday.

Pointing that the case about his citizenship has ended and the investigation about passport will also finish in a few days Lamichhane had requested PM Dahal on Sunday to again appoint him as home minister after that. Lamichhane argued that there should be no difficulty in his appointment as he would return to the House of Representatives (HoR) by winning the by-election in Chitwan-2.

PM Dahal does not want to reinstate Lamichhane as home minister. CPN (Maoist Center) leaders have been arguing that the party should keep the Home Ministry with it as it did not get any powerful ministry in the power-sharing arrangement in the ruling coalition.

But Rastriya Swatantra Party now has 19 seats in the HoR after the Supreme Court ruled Lamichhane to be ineligible to become lawmaker.