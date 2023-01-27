Slogans in support of Lamichhane outside SC

Supporters of Rastriya Swatantra Party Chairman Rabi Lamichhane have been chanting slogans in his support outside the Supreme Court premises Friday evening after the apex court ruled that he is not eligible to become lawmaker.

Justices in the constitutional bench left the Supreme Court amid tight security after Lamichhane’s supporters started chanting slogans in his support.

The constitutional bench including Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, and Justices Bishwambhar Shrestha, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha completed the final hearing earlier on Friday after end of the pleadings by Lamichhane’s lawyers and response of the petitioners to that.

It has reasoned that Lamichhane is ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

The constitutional bench started final hearing on the petitions against Lamichhane on Wednesday.

The final hearing continued on Friday as pleadings of Lamichhane’s lawyers and government attorneys did not finish on Wednesday. Lawyers of petitioners made their arguments before that.