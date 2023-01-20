PM Dahal announces to donate all organs after death

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has announced that he will donate all his organs after his death.

PM Dahal has made the announcement while addressing a program organized on Friday by the Human Organ Transplant Center to mark completion of 1,000 kidney transplants. He has also expressed commitment to make the center's transplant services more effective and modern.

"I had got a decision taken to provide 99 ropanis of land at Sallaghari to the center when I was PM the previous time. I have heard that the decision has not been implemented after I left the office. This will be addressed."