Ghanashyam Bhusal joins Unified Socialist

Former deputy general secretary of CPN-UML Ghanashyam Bhusal has joined the Madhav Kumar Nepal-led CPN (Unified Socialist).

Addressing a function organized to welcome him into the party, Bhusal said that Unified Socialist would advance the communist movement which had been severely weakened by "Oliism".

Bhusal also accused UML of destroying constitutional supremacy and people’s multiparty democracy.

Bhusal quit UML after UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli did not give him ticket for the November 20 election. He then contested the House of Representatives election from Rupandehi-1 as an independent candidate with the support of the then ruling coalition but lost.

Bhusal said that it was not a small achievement for Unified Socialist to receive nearly 300,000 votes in the November 20 elections under the proportional representation electoral system.