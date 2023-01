JSP's Saroj Kumar Yadav appointed Madhes CM

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) lawmaker Saroj Kumar Yadav has been appointed chief minister (CM) of Madhes on Wednesday.

Provincial Chief Hari Shankar Mishra appointed him as Madhes CM as per Article 168(2) of the Constitution in the afternoon.

Yadav had staked claim for CM with signatures of 63 lawmakers earlier on Wednesday.

He has been supported by CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Janamat Party, RPP and Nepal Federal Socialist Party, and two independent lawmakers. The provincial assembly is 107-strong.