Deuba calls NC General Secretaries Thapa, Sharma for discussion

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has summoned General Secretaries Gagan Thapa and Bishwa Prakash Sharma to his residence on Friday to discuss recent political developments.

Deuba had excluded the two general secretaries during the negotiations for forming the post-election government.

They had criticized Deuba for failing to give continuity to the then ruling coalition after CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal quit the coalition with NC and CPN (Unified Socialist) and became prime minister (PM) on December 25 with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Deuba refused to make him PM first. They had also issued a joint statement demanding policy general convention.

Deuba has summoned them for discussion on Friday amidst reports that he has been pulling the strings to topple the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government.

“NC president is going to hold discussion with the general secretaries about recent political developments and the upcoming central committee meeting. This is not formal discussion. He has been holding informal discussions with party leaders daily. This is just continuity of that,” a leader close to Deuba told Setopati.

The grand old party had scheduled to hold central committee meeting from today but it was postponed for January 11.