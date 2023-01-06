Govt to bring Nirakar’s body from Cambodia on its expenses

The government will bear the expenses for bringing the body of Nirakar Pandey of Birtamode, Jhapa who died after a massive fire at a casino hotel complex in western Cambodia last week.

The Cabinet meeting on Thursday took such a decision, according to Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal met Nirakar’s father Agni Pandey at the Singha Durbar on Thursday morning and assured him that he would take initiatives to bring Nirakar’s body to Nepal as soon as possible.

Nirakar, 40, jumped from the 12th floor of the Grand Diamond City casino complex on December 28 to save his life as the fire spread upward to his floor with no hope of rescue. He did not survive the impact of his fall and the fire was brought under control almost 12 hours after it started.