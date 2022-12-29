KMC seeks help from Home Ministry to evacuate Thapathali squatter settlement

Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) has sought help from the Home Ministry for evacuating landless squatters living along the Bagmati River bank at Thapathali.

Chief Administrative Officer of KMC Basanta Adhikari wrote to the Home Ministry on Wednesday requesting it to coordinate the evacuation.

KMC has sought the ministry’s help citing the need to take the evacuation of the squatter settlement forward as a campaign.

According to KMC, attempts to evacuate the squatter settlement on the request of the High Powered Committee for Integrated Development of the Bagmati Civilization had been unsuccessful.

Pointing that it needs to start the Bagmati beautification campaign at Thapathali immediately, KMC has requested the Home Ministry for necessary help and coordination to remove the squatter settlement from the river bank.