President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called the first session of federal parliament for January 9.

According to Dashrath Dhamala, deputy spokesperson at the President’s Office, President Bhandari has called the first session of parliament for 1 PM on January 9.

The Cabinet meeting on Monday evening had recommended to the president to call the parliament's first session.

As per constitutional provision, the president summons the House of Representatives session on the government’s recommendation.