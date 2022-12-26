Nagarik Unmukti Party, RPP to not join govt

Nagarik Unmukti Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) will not join the government.

According to Nagarik Unmukti Party Chairman Ranjita Shrestha, the party will not join the government until their political demands are met.

“We are focused on our political agenda. We have only lent support to the government now. We don’t have plans to join the government immediately,” Shrestha told Setopati.

Shrestha also visited the Dillibazar Jail on Monday and held discussion with Resham Chaudhary.

“Today’s meeting was not centered around any political issue,” she said, adding that it was a normal and regular visit.

RPP has also decided to not join the government immediately.

RPP Chairman Rajendra Lingden said that the party will not join the government for the time being.

“We won’t join the government now. We will only support [the government],” Lingden told journalists ahead of an all-party meeting at the Parliament building in New Baneshwor on Monday.

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal was appointed prime minister on Sunday evening with the support of CPN-UML, CPN (Maoist Center), Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Janamat Party and three independent lawmakers.

RPP has 14 lawmakers in the House of Representatives while Nagarik Unmukti Party has four.