Dahal appointed PM for a third time, to be sworn in Monday

CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has been appointed prime minister for a third time.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has appointed Dahal as the 44th prime minister of Nepal according to Article 76 (2) of the Constitution on Sunday evening.

Dahal has been appointed prime minister with the support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party and three independent lawmakers.

Dahal had first served as prime minister from August 2008 to May 4, 2009, and then from August 3, 2016 to June 6, 2017.

Dahal had reached Balkot to meet UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Sunday afternoon after a failed meeting at Baluwatar earlier in the day as Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make Dahal prime minister first.

The meeting at Balkot which also included top leaders of RSP, RPP, JSP, Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party agreed to make Dahal prime minister.

Dahal and Oli have agreed to take turns as prime minister. The two leaders have reached a gentleman’s agreement to equally share the five-year term in front of leaders of the seven parties including Maoist Center and UML.

President Bhandari will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Dahal at the Sheetal Niwas on Monday afternoon.