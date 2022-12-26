Let's include Rastriya Swatantra Party in ruling coalition: Sharma

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma has said that the current ruling coalition should continue taking along Rastriya Swatantra Party.

The party led by Rabi Lamichhane has 20 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR). Sharma has said that the parties in the coalition should show flexibility, cooperation and trust as no party has majority in the House.

The ruling coalition including NC, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist), Rastriya Janamorcha and Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) had opted for electoral alliance with promise of continuing the coalition even after the election.

The two biggest parties in the coalition have agreed to take turns as prime minister (PM) but not been able to agree about who should become PM first.

Maoist Center has also been holding dialogue with CPN-UML about forming the next government to put pressure on NC to make Dahal the PM first.

Sharma has stated that the parties in the coalition should be honest about implementing the agreement. “The coalition should not be broken. We should move forward adding Rastriya Swatantra Party. There should be team spirit in increasing the state’s capacity of delivery by incorporating the experienced and new in power,” Sharma has tweeted.