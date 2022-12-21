Deuba reelected NC parliamentary party leader

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has been reelected NC parliamentary party leader.

Deuba beat General Secretary Gagan Thapa in the election held Wednesday morning to be elected parliamentary party leader. He secured 64 votes out of 89 votes while Thapa got 25.

Thapa was the unanimous candidate for parliamentary party leader from the anti-establishment faction and was also supported by many lawmakers from the establishment faction.

Pradip Paudel, who was candidate for general secretary from the faction of Deuba in the last general convention, supported Thapa’s candidacy.

Shekhar Koirala, who had lost the runoff for NC president to Sher Bahadur Deuba in the last general convention, proposed Thapa’s candidacy while Vice-president Dhan Raj Gurung another General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma and Paudel were supporters.

Ram Chandra Paudel had proposed Deuba's candidacy while vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka was supporter.

The grand old party secured a total of 89 House of Representatives (HoR) seats including 57 seats in the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system and 32 in the Proportional Representation (PR) system.