Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has picked party chairman Rajendra Lingden as the leader of its parliamentary party.

RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha told Setopati that Lingden was unanimously elected as the parliamentary party leader.

RPP had called a meeting of the parliamentary party for Tuesday to pick its parliamentary party leader.

The party won 14 seats in the House of Representatives in the November 20 elections.