Ram Chandra Paudel proposes Deuba for NC parliamentary party leader

Nepali Congress (NC) leader Ram Chandra Paudel has proposed Prime Minister and party president Sher Bahadur Deuba's candidacy for parliamentary party leader.

Deuba filed his candidacy at NC's parliamentary party office in Singha Durbar on Tuesday afternoon.

Paudel is Deuba’s proposer while party vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka is his supporter.

General Secretary Gagan Thapa has also filed candidacy for the post from the party's anti-establishment faction. Shekhar Koirala has proposed Thapa’s candidacy while Dhan Raj Gurung, Bishwa Prakash Sharma and Pradeep Paudel are his supporters.

As per the schedule published on Monday, nominations for parliamentary party leader have to be filed at the parliamentary party office in Singha Durbar between 2 PM and 3 PM Tuesday. The first list of candidates will be published at 3:30 PM.

Complaints can be filed against candidates by 4 PM while candidacy can be withdrawn by 5 PM. The final list of candidates will be published at 5:45 PM.

Voting for parliamentary party leader will take place from 8-10 AM Wednesday.

A total of 89 lawmakers will vote for NC’s parliamentary party leader, with at least 45 (51%) votes required to secure victory.