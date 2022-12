Chandra Kant (CK) Raut has been picked as the parliamentary party leader of Janamat Party.

A meeting held at the party office in Buddhanagar on Monday unanimously picked Raut as the leader of the parliamentary party, according to Rajesh Mandal, chief of the party’s secretariat.

Abdul Khan has been named deputy leader of the parliamentary party, Anita Sah chief whip and Goma Labh Sapkota whip.

The meeting has picked Binita Kumari Singh as the member-secretary and Sonu Murmu as the treasurer.