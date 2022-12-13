Amresh Kumar Singh, Prabhu Sah preparing to form new party

Lawmakers Amresh Kumar Singh and Prabhu Sah have said that they are preparing to form a new party.

Singh, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) from Sarlahi-4 as an independent candidate, told Setopati that he is launching a new party with Prabhu Sah.

He said that they have been discussing different modalities regarding formation of a new party but no party has been formed yet. He added that they have also yet to decide the party’s name.

Singh said that the new party would be a party of youths and would provide an alternative to the “leaders’ syndicate system”.

He also ruled out the possibility of returning to Nepali Congress (NC) saying it would be an insult of the people’s mandate as he had defeated an NC candidate in the election.

Singh defeated the ruling coalition’s common candidate, Nagendra Kumar of NC, securing 20,017 votes in the November 20 election.

He had won the 2017 election from the constituency as NC candidate. But he filed independent candidacy this time after NC did not give him ticket.

Sah, who won the House of Representatives (HoR) election from Rautahat-3 as an independent candidate, also told Setopati that he is preparing to form a new party.

Sah said that discussions are taking place regarding formation of a new party.

“I haven’t arrived in Kathmandu. I am holding discussions with friends. We will form a new party,” he said. “But there has been no agreement yet on the party’s name and other matters.”

However, he said that he hasn’t talked to Singh.

Sah contested the November 20 elections from Rautahat-3 as an independent candidate even though CPN-UML had given him ticket.

He was previously elected thrice from the constituency as a CPN (Maoist Center) candidate. After the Supreme Court scrapped the unification of Maoist Center and UML on March 7, 2001, Sah opted to remain in UML, for which the Maoists scrapped his position as lawmaker.