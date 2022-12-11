NC prioritizes new faces in PR lawmakers

Nepali Congress (NC) has prioritized new faces while picking those to be elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system.

The grand old party, that won 57 seats in the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system in the recently held election, on Saturday sent the list of 32 persons to be elected from the party through the PR system. It did not repeat any leader who had become lawmaker through the PR electoral system in 2017.

The list includes 22 who did not get opportunity in the past, one who only recently joined the party and nine who repeatedly received opportunities in the past.

The 32 includes 23 who are close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba including his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, and nine from the anti-establishment faction.

NC’s PR lawmakers: Jeevan Pariyar, Prakash Sharan Mahat, Bimalendra Nidhi, Arzu Rana Deuba, Manju Khand, Ambika Basnet, Ishwari Neupane, Rama Koirala Paudyal, Kantika Sejuwal, Saraswoti Bajimaya, Sita Kumari Rana, Sushila Thing, Maya Rai, Manorama Sherchan, Anjani Shrestha, Shanti Pariyar BK, Rupa BK, Aasha BK, Nagina Yadav, Chanda Chaudhary, Sangita Mandal Dhanuk, Javeda Khatun, Kalpana Chaudhary, Bina Kumari Thanet, Sarita Prasai, Pratima Gautam, Maina Rawal Karki, Lila Devi Bokhim Limbu, Sapana Rajbhandari, Kusum Thapa Magar, Sita Mijar, and Mukta Devi Yadav.