Locals of squatters' settlement in Thapathali clash with police

Locals have clashed with the police trying to evacuate the squatters’ settlement at Thapathali on Monday.

Locals pelted stones at the police as they entered the settlement and burnt tires in protest.

The High Powered Committee for Integrated Development of Bagmati Civilization mobilized the police to remove the settlement of squatters at Thapathali.

Superintendent of Municipal Police of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Dinesh Aryal told Setopati that the KMC in coordination with the committee mobilized police to deploy excavators in the settlement.

He added that the locals at the settlement were given a deadline to evacuate the settlement.