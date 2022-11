CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been reelected to the House of Representatives (HoR).

Oli has been reelected from Jhapa-5 securing 52,319 votes.

Kabindra Adhikari of Nepali Congress (NC) finished second with 23,743 votes. Suresh Kumar Pokharel of Rastriya Swatantra Party came third securing 11,749 votes.